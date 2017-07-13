Rabid dog found in Mississippi County

The Arkansas Department of Health is investigating after a rabid dog was found in Mississippi County.

According to the department, this is the first confirmed case of rabies in Mississippi County in more than 20 years.

In a news release, the department said the dog tested positive for the virus after it was exposed to a skunk in mid-June. The department did not provide an exact location of where the dog was found.

The department said it has contacted all those who may have come in contact with the dog for follow-up.

All dogs and cats in Arkansas are required by state law to be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian.

So far in 2017, the state has had 23 confirmed cases of rabies in animals: 13 skunks, 9 bats, and 1 dog.

