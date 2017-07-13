Man accused of hitting 2-year-old child with wire hanger

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he hit a two-year-old child with a wire hanger.

Thurman Leandles Farris, 44, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree battery and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to an incident report from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Farris hit the child and its mother Wednesday night at a home on County Road 335.

The 34-year-old female victim said Farris was “angry because she had not cleaned the house.”

She said he tried to hit her with the hanger, but instead struck the child, leaving a small cut on its arm.

When the woman told him to get out of the house, she said he began to hit her in the head and arm. He then punched the bedroom door, breaking it.

The woman’s father, who was across the hall, came out of his room and started yelling at Farris to stop. According to the incident report, the elderly man is disabled.

The woman said Farris then charged her father and she had to step in to stop him.

Deputy Dustin Norwood reported seeing a welt on the woman’s arm where she had been hit. He also stated the child answered in the affirmative when asked if Farris had hit him with a hanger.

When Norwood asked Farris about the allegations against him, he stated Farris “continued to be belligerent and denied all of them.”

Norwood arrested Farris and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

The deputy also took photos of the woman and child’s injuries, as well as pictures of the broken door.

