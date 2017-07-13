Sheriff: Man arrested after biting woman, deputy

Deputies arrested an Imboden man after they say he sunk his teeth into a woman and a deputy.

Derek Walker, 25, is being held on a $50,000 cash bond at the Lawrence County Jail on two counts of second-degree battery and resisting arrest.

On Monday, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on North Walnut Street, according to a news release from Sgt. Jamie White.

The female victim said she and Walker had been fighting when he pushed her to the ground and bit her on the face.

When deputies entered the home to take Walker into custody, he “became resistant and combative.”

White said Walker shoved one officer to the ground and bit another on the arm, causing a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

They finally managed to get him into custody and take him to jail where he remains.

