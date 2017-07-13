Bond set for man accused of choking woman

A Jonesboro man is being held on $15,000 bond after police say he choked a woman during a fight.

On Thursday, Craighead County District Judge David Fowler found probable cause to charge 28-year-old Jose David Ramirez with aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony. If convicted he could face up to a $10,000 fine and 6 years in prison.

The victim reported the alleged assault to Jonesboro police on Monday, July 3.

She said while arguing with Ramirez the night before, he attacked her by throwing her onto a bed and “choking her with both of his hands around her neck,” the court document stated.

The woman said she did not lose consciousness, but she could not breathe and feared for her life.

Police took photographs of the woman’s injuries, left arm, and left foot. The affidavit said the injuries appeared to match the story she gave regarding the attack.

A detective made several attempts to contact Ramirez in person and by phone. But, the documents stated, he had made no effort to speak with detectives regarding the allegation.

On Thursday, as he appeared before Fowler on an unrelated misdemeanor charge, Fowler signed a bench warrant for Ramirez’s arrest on the felony.

In addition to setting his bond at $15,000 cash or surety, Fowler ordered Ramirez to appear in circuit court on Aug. 29.

