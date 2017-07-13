Greene County thefts solved with arrests, authorities say

Several Greene County residents were rejoicing Thursday after their property was returned after being stolen in an apparent theft ring, authorities said.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to a number of thefts occurring over the past few weeks.

One of the cases involved a $100,000 backhoe, officials said.

“About three weeks ago,” Greene County Sheriff David Carter said. “Paragould Light Water and Cable had a backhoe stolen. I was able to obtain some information and myself and CID was able to locate that backhoe and make an arrest on that and turn that back over to the city. They were very grateful for that so it worked out for everybody.”

Carter said they’ve all been hard at work on other cases.

They’ve recovered a number of other stolen items, as well.

“We’ve also recovered a couple of tractors and some equipment,” Carter said. “We’ve made an arrest on that. This week, we’ve had several transmissions and catalytic converters stolen from a salvage yard here in Paragould. We were able to make two arrests on that and recover a lot of that property back also. We’ve also recovered a bunch of chainsaws and weed eaters stolen. Some were stolen from a church and from different people.”

Carter said all their officers have been working hard on these theft cases.

“Patrol officers and CID worked hard to put that case together,” Carter said. “You know, on thefts sometimes it goes slow, but we’ve been very fortunate this week.... this couple of weeks getting property back to the right people. So, we’re happy for that.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has arrested five people in connection with the theft ring so far.

Dusty Wright, Jr. and Nathan Guiloot were arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with the thefts of the transmissions and catalytic converters.

Nicki Fry is accused of stealing some chainsaws and weed eaters, while Colby Kinman is being charged in the theft of a truck from Larry’s Auto, Carter said.

Cory Moore is also being charged with the theft of the John Deere backhoe.

All but one of the stolen items have been returned to their rightful owners.

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 239-6324 or you can go online to tips@greenecountyso.org.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android