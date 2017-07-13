College prepares for students while repairing flood damage - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

College prepares for students while repairing flood damage

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

Black River Technical College will soon welcome students back for their fall semester, one day after flood repairs are set to be complete.

The college had a total of ten buildings damaged during the major flooding in May.

One of those buildings on campus was the library.

A librarian says before the flood employees scrambled to get books high above the ground to avoid damage.

Krystal Hendon said of the 27,000 books in the library, none were damaged.

However, their building took quite a hit.

Despite the library being closed for repairs, Hendon said students still had resources available thanks to many in surrounding communities.

"I was able to reach out to the Randolph County Library and the Greene County Library, along with Williams Baptist College Library," she said.  "They have offered to let our students use their facilities as needed and we've been put in the learning center which has a computer lab so we can help with database research."

Now with school set to start on August 21, school officials hope repairs will be complete by the August 20.

"It's going to be kind of hectic," said Hendon.  "As soon as books are on the shelves, we'll be able to help the students find the research they need."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • AHTD hosts public input meeting

    AHTD hosts public input meeting

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:14:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:37:48 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    On Thursday, representatives with the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department, were in Independence County to gauge the needs of public transit services in the area. 

    On Thursday, representatives with the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department, were in Independence County to gauge the needs of public transit services in the area. 

  • Young girl gets special escort to cemetery

    Young girl gets special escort to cemetery

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:06:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:25:58 GMT
    (Source: Rachel Phillips)(Source: Rachel Phillips)

    A young Paragould girl got a special escort to the cemetery Thursday afternoon.

    A young Paragould girl got a special escort to the cemetery Thursday afternoon.

  • Judge hears arguments in challenge to Arkansas abortion laws

    Judge hears arguments in challenge to Arkansas abortion laws

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:12:57 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Abortion rights supporters say four new Arkansas laws they're trying to block would create unnecessary delays for women seeking the procedure and could effectively require a partner's consent beforehand, while the...

    Abortion rights supporters say four new Arkansas laws they're trying to block would create unnecessary delays for women seeking the procedure and could effectively require a partner's consent beforehand, while the...

    •   
Powered by Frankly