Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers split from city - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers split from city

(Source: TAPS) (Source: TAPS)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

The Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers announced Thursday afternoon they are splitting from the Trumann Pound. 

This comes after Region 8 News reported the facility and the City of Trumann were arguing over the use and possible installation of an air conditioner for the facility.

In the release TAPS posted:

The Trumann Police Department posted on their Facebook page earlier Thursday that to help with the heat, they would be holding a free adoption push to help move the animals out of the hot facility. 

Region 8 News will continue to follow this developing story and update with any new information as soon as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Young girl gets special escort to cemetery

    Young girl gets special escort to cemetery

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:06:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:25:58 GMT
    (Source: Rachel Phillips)(Source: Rachel Phillips)

    A young Paragould girl got a special escort to the cemetery Thursday afternoon.

    A young Paragould girl got a special escort to the cemetery Thursday afternoon.

  • Judge hears arguments in challenge to Arkansas abortion laws

    Judge hears arguments in challenge to Arkansas abortion laws

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:12:57 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Abortion rights supporters say four new Arkansas laws they're trying to block would create unnecessary delays for women seeking the procedure and could effectively require a partner's consent beforehand, while the...

    Abortion rights supporters say four new Arkansas laws they're trying to block would create unnecessary delays for women seeking the procedure and could effectively require a partner's consent beforehand, while the...

  • College prepares for students while repairing flood damage

    College prepares for students while repairing flood damage

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:27:18 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:54:59 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Black River Technical College will soon welcome students back for their fall semester, one day after flood repairs are set to be complete.

    Black River Technical College will soon welcome students back for their fall semester, one day after flood repairs are set to be complete.

    •   
Powered by Frankly