Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers split from city

The Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers announced Thursday afternoon they are splitting from the Trumann Pound.

This comes after Region 8 News reported the facility and the City of Trumann were arguing over the use and possible installation of an air conditioner for the facility.

In the release TAPS posted:



The Trumann Police Department posted on their Facebook page earlier Thursday that to help with the heat, they would be holding a free adoption push to help move the animals out of the hot facility.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this developing story and update with any new information as soon as it becomes available.

