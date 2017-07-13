Shepherd of the Hills to continue

A long-running show in Branson will debut next year with new plans as well as an opportunity for people to enjoy the show's zipline ride.

According to a report from television station KSPR, the Shepherd of the Hills show will change its name to the Shepherd of the Hills Adventure Park. The park will now have ATV trails, playgrounds and a miniature golf course as new attractions.

The park will also have its Trail of Lights this Christmas, with renovations and the new items set to open in summer 2018.

