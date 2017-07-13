AHTD hosts public input meeting

On Thursday, representatives with the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department, were in Independence County to gauge the needs of public transit services in the area.

According to public transportation administrator Greg Nation, the group is traveling around the state to get thoughts on public transportation needs to help seniors and those living with disabilities.

AHTD held the meeting at the White River Area Agency on Aging in Batesville.

Nation said the city currently doesn't have public transit services.

However, he said their health and human services provide transits for people under a requirement from the Federal Transit Administration.

Nation said they're trying to get groups together to form a coordinated plan to help maximize and expand FTA funds.

"We want to identify the problem,” he said. “See if we can find the solutions, ways to work around the barriers, and some barriers are real or perceived; and see what we can do to develop a game plan that's good for everybody and include as many people as possible."

Nation said once they hold all of these meetings, the state will work to develop a five-year plan that reaches as many people as possible.

AHTD will also hold a meeting in Jonesboro on July 27 at St. Bernards Auditorium from 1 to 2 p.m.

