City Council looking to condemn property

On Tuesday, the Batesville City Council held a meeting to propose a condemnation resolution for two properties in the area.

Batesville Code Enforcement Officer Chad McClure said they're looking to condemn two properties at 65 and 79 Equity Court. The council voted 8-0 to approve the resolution.

The two houses have been sitting incomplete for at least two years; which neighbors say is a nuisance.

McClure said the unfinished houses are owned by Aaron Hargan, with Blue Sky Building and Development.

Hargan has told Region 8 News that the project has been postponed due to financial reasons and he no longer has a contractor's license.

The city is giving the owner 30 days to fix up the property.

However, Clay Neal, a sales associate from Gateway Properties, said they're partnering with Hargan to help move the project forward.

"What our plan is we listed the properties actually on Monday,” he said. “We got everything signed. Our goal is to get offers on them, and get them sold. To my knowledge, they gave them 30 days to clean up yards and start making progress on the properties again.”

Since the meeting, Neal said they have been showing the properties to get offers.

Blue Sky Building and Development plans to clean up the properties this weekend.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android