Police department works to get new bulletproof vests

The Walnut Ridge Police Department is working on a project to get new bulletproof vests for the department, with the mayor saying the need is great. 

Mayor Charles Snapp said the vests will cost around $6,000 and that city officials are looking for grants to buy the vests. 

Recent events, both locally and nationally, have led to the upgrades in equipment, Snapp said, noting there are new requirements. 

"The tragedy in Newport was an eye opener to our department, was an eye opener to me, but these events are happening everywhere, but when you think about what's going on and the guns involved, it's time to protect them," Snapp said. 

The warrant on the current vests has expired, with city officials planning to purchase the vests as soon as possible, Snapp said. 

