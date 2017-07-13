US charging 412 in health fraud schemes worth $1.3 billion

By SADIE GURMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 400 people, including two dozen in Arkansas, with taking part in health care fraud and opioid scams that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the charges Thursday. Officials say those charged include more than 120 people involved in prescribing and distributing narcotics. In prepared remarks, Sessions calls it the "largest health care fraud takedown operation in American history."

In Arkansas, assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens says 24 people face charges that include forging prescriptions and burglary for allegedly stealing drugs from pharmacies in the state.

Givens says no Arkansas doctors or pharmacists are charged in the case.

