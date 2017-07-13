City looks to purchase bike racks with grant money - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City looks to purchase bike racks with grant money

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Jonesboro may soon partner with the University of Arkansas to bring bike racks to town in an effort to encourage residents to lead healthier lifestyles.

The city was awarded a sub-grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Center for Disease Control and Prevention totaling $11,000.

The grant will fund 34 bicycle racks to be placed throughout the city.

The resolution states they hope the bicycle racks "encourage healthier activities for the residents of Jonesboro."

An agreement between the UA Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the UA Cooperative Extension Office, and the City of Jonesboro, explains the city must provide them with a final report with photographs of the project by September 1, 2017.

Due to time constraints, the city is requesting the agreement between the two entities be approved immediately.

The resolution does not state exactly where the city plans on placing the bike racks.

The city council meets July 18 to discuss the resolution.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • City looks to purchase bike racks with grant money

    City looks to purchase bike racks with grant money

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:53:16 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Jonesboro may soon partner with the University of Arkansas to bring bike racks to town in an effort to encourage residents to lead healthier lifestyles.

    The city of Jonesboro may soon partner with the University of Arkansas to bring bike racks to town in an effort to encourage residents to lead healthier lifestyles.

  • Town hall held to discuss medical marijuana cultivation facility

    Town hall held to discuss medical marijuana cultivation facility

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:33:56 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:50:06 GMT
    Erik Williams (Source: KAIT)Erik Williams (Source: KAIT)

    Residents in Harrisburg had the opportunity to attend a town hall meeting Thursday night on the possibility of a medical marijuana cultivation facility coming to their town.

    Residents in Harrisburg had the opportunity to attend a town hall meeting Thursday night on the possibility of a medical marijuana cultivation facility coming to their town.

  • Purchase pending for old Paragould power plant

    Purchase pending for old Paragould power plant

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:26:45 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    If the city approves the purchase, Paragould Light Water and Cable will once again own the town's old power plant. If that happens, it might be the last time anyone will own the decades-old building.

    If the city approves the purchase, Paragould Light Water and Cable will once again own the town's old power plant. If that happens, it might be the last time anyone will own the decades-old building.

    •   
Powered by Frankly