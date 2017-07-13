City looks to purchase bike racks with grant money

The city of Jonesboro may soon partner with the University of Arkansas to bring bike racks to town in an effort to encourage residents to lead healthier lifestyles.

The city was awarded a sub-grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Center for Disease Control and Prevention totaling $11,000.

The grant will fund 34 bicycle racks to be placed throughout the city.

The resolution states they hope the bicycle racks "encourage healthier activities for the residents of Jonesboro."

An agreement between the UA Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the UA Cooperative Extension Office, and the City of Jonesboro, explains the city must provide them with a final report with photographs of the project by September 1, 2017.

Due to time constraints, the city is requesting the agreement between the two entities be approved immediately.

The resolution does not state exactly where the city plans on placing the bike racks.

The city council meets July 18 to discuss the resolution.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android