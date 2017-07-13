Redbirds Stay Hot After All-Star Break with 6-2 Win

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Memphis Redbirds picked up right where they left off in the second-half opener Thursday night at AutoZone Park, taking down the Round Rock Express (Rangers) 6-2 for their 11th win in the last 13 games.

The Redbirds (57-33) entered the day with the best record in Triple-A Baseball and as one of four teams in all of Minor League Baseball with 56-plus wins on the season.

Led by Marco Gonzales, three Redbirds hurlers limited the Express (41-50) to three hits. After a walk and two singles led to two runs in the first inning, Gonzales retired 14-straight hitters and ended the night working 6.0 innings with eight strikeouts. On his current five-start winning streak, Gonzales has a 1.69 ERA (6er/32.0ip).

Patrick Wisdom provided the big blast with a three-run home run in the second, his 18th of the season, which gave Memphis a 3-2 lead. Breyvic Valera was 3-for-4 with two runs scored for his ninth multi-hit game in the last 18 contests, and Aledmys Diaz and Rangel Ravelo each had two hits and drove in a run.

Zach Duke and Mark Montgomery followed Gonzales with 3.0 shutout innings to finish the game.

The Redbirds have won seven-straight games against Round Rock and lead the season series, 11-2.

Memphis and the Express continue their four-game set tomorrow night at 7:05.

