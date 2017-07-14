Traveling memorial to remember, honor fallen soldiers from Arkansas

You have a chance this weekend in Region 8 to honor and remember those who have given their lives to help keep us safe.

Starting Sunday and running through July 22, the Arkansas Run for the Fallen Traveling Memorial will be at Stewart Park in Walnut Ridge.

It honors Arkansans who have died while serving our country since September 11, 2001.

For more information about the heroes honored and how donations are used, visit www.arkansasrunforthefallen.org

