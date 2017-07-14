Traveling memorial to remember, honor fallen soldiers from Arkansas

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
On Tuesday, the Batesville City Council held a meeting to propose a condemnation resolution for two properties in the area.
On Tuesday, the Batesville City Council held a meeting to propose a condemnation resolution for two properties in the area.
Local musicians take center stage to help raise money for a Paragould man.
Local musicians take center stage to help raise money for a Paragould man.
You have a chance this weekend in Region 8 to honor and remember those who have given their lives to help keep us safe.
You have a chance this weekend in Region 8 to honor and remember those who have given their lives to help keep us safe.
The city of Jonesboro may soon partner with the University of Arkansas to bring bike racks to town in an effort to encourage residents to lead healthier lifestyles.
The city of Jonesboro may soon partner with the University of Arkansas to bring bike racks to town in an effort to encourage residents to lead healthier lifestyles.
Residents in Harrisburg had the opportunity to attend a town hall meeting Thursday night on the possibility of a medical marijuana cultivation facility coming to their town.
Residents in Harrisburg had the opportunity to attend a town hall meeting Thursday night on the possibility of a medical marijuana cultivation facility coming to their town.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.