Benefit concert to be held in Paragould

Local musicians take center stage to help raise money for a Paragould man.

A benefit will take place for Anthony Jones Friday night at the Collins Theater in downtown Paragould.

Jones suffered life-altering injuries during a vehicle accident and spent months in a Memphis hospital. This concert will help the family pay some of the medical bills.

Performers include local artists Everyday Life, Chris Claude, and Gary Prince.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 and are still available at the door.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android