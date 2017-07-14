Chief: possible electrical fire damages house

Fire crews in Monette responded to an early-morning house fire Friday.

Firefighters were called to the 300-block of Carol Ave. just before 5:30 a.m.

Monette Fire Chief David Clark said the fire may have started in a back bedroom and was possibly caused by an electrical issue.

No one was injured in the fire.

However, the inside of the home sustained heavy damage.

