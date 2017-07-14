STORMS MOVING IN: Justin tracks where, when on GMR8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

STORMS MOVING IN: Justin tracks where, when on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

We have a few morning storms moving into the area.

Meteorologist Justin Logan is tracking their path and has more about the timing of these storms.

Watch GMR8 for his entire forecast which may include more storms during the afternoon hours.

  Benefit concert to be held in Paragould

    Local musicians take center stage to help raise money for a Paragould man.

  Traveling memorial to remember, honor fallen soldiers from Arkansas

    You have a chance this weekend in Region 8 to honor and remember those who have given their lives to help keep us safe.

  City looks to purchase bike racks with grant money

    The city of Jonesboro may soon partner with the University of Arkansas to bring bike racks to town in an effort to encourage residents to lead healthier lifestyles.

