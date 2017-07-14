Burger King coming to Wynne

The city of Wynne is working to bring a fast food restaurant into the area.

According to Mayor Bob Stacy, they’re looking to place a Burger King beside the Exxon across Ross Ford, near Falls Blvd. and Murray Ave.

No date was given on when the project might be completed.

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android