Deadline to submit public assistance requests approaching - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Deadline to submit public assistance requests approaching

Posted by Symphonie Privett, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Arkansas Department of Emergency Management via Facebook) (Source: Arkansas Department of Emergency Management via Facebook)
(KAIT) -

Arkansas cities affected by severe weather this spring must submit requests for public assistance by Saturday, July 15.

Cities can request 75 percent reimbursements from FEMA for disaster-related repairs to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency protective measures caused by the disaster, such as police overtime.

Deferred maintenance repairs will not be reimbursed.

Cities impacted by the severe weather in the spring must have had damage between April 26 and May 19.

The 28 counties designated for public assistance are:

  • Baxter
  • Benton
  • Boone
  • Carroll
  • Clay
  • Cleburne
  • Conway
  • Craighead
  • Cross
  • Faulkner
  • Independence
  • Izard
  • Jackson
  • Lawrence
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Mississippi
  • Montgomery
  • Newton
  • Ouachita
  • Perry
  • Poinsett
  • Prairie
  • Randolph
  • Saline
  • Washington
  • White
  • Woodruff

Requests for public assistance must be turned in to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and can be faxed to 501-683-7890.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • A Better Region 8 Guest: 'Fishing for Fosters' this Saturday

    A Better Region 8 Guest: 'Fishing for Fosters' this Saturday

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-07-14 16:47:25 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-07-14 16:58:32 GMT
    ABR8.jpgABR8.jpg

    DHS is “fishing” for new foster families, mentors, and volunteers in Greene County. Right now, the county has nearly 170 children in foster care, with only about 40 active foster homes.

    DHS is “fishing” for new foster families, mentors, and volunteers in Greene County. Right now, the county has nearly 170 children in foster care, with only about 40 active foster homes.

  • Deadline to submit public assistance requests approaching

    Deadline to submit public assistance requests approaching

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-07-14 15:50:51 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-07-14 16:08:31 GMT
    (Source: Arkansas Department of Emergency Management via Facebook)(Source: Arkansas Department of Emergency Management via Facebook)

    Arkansas cities affected by severe weather this spring must submit requests for public assistance by Saturday, July 15.

    Arkansas cities affected by severe weather this spring must submit requests for public assistance by Saturday, July 15.

  • Burger King coming to Wynne

    Burger King coming to Wynne

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-07-14 15:01:00 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 11:59 AM EDT2017-07-14 15:59:14 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Wynne is working to bring a fast food restaurant into the area.

    The city of Wynne is working to bring a fast food restaurant into the area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly