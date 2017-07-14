Deadline to submit public assistance requests approaching

(Source: Arkansas Department of Emergency Management via Facebook)

Arkansas cities affected by severe weather this spring must submit requests for public assistance by Saturday, July 15.

Cities can request 75 percent reimbursements from FEMA for disaster-related repairs to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency protective measures caused by the disaster, such as police overtime.

Deferred maintenance repairs will not be reimbursed.

Cities impacted by the severe weather in the spring must have had damage between April 26 and May 19.

The 28 counties designated for public assistance are:

Baxter

Benton

Boone

Carroll

Clay

Cleburne

Conway

Craighead

Cross

Faulkner

Independence

Izard

Jackson

Lawrence

Madison

Marion

Mississippi

Montgomery

Newton

Ouachita

Perry

Poinsett

Prairie

Randolph

Saline

Washington

White

Woodruff

Requests for public assistance must be turned in to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and can be faxed to 501-683-7890.

