A Better Region 8 Guest: 'Fishing for Fosters' this Saturday

DHS is “fishing” for new foster families, mentors, and volunteers in Greene County. Right now, the county has nearly 170 children in foster care, with only about 40 active foster homes.

This means that many Greene County children who enter foster care have to be placed outside of the area to ensure their safety.

Coming into foster care, through no fault of their own, is stressful enough for children, but having to temporarily be removed from their home communities, schools, and friends is even more traumatic.

But there is a way you can help these children.

“Fishing for Fosters” is a foster care awareness event this Saturday, July 15th at the Paragould Community Center and Park at 3404 Linwood Drive.

We need new foster families to help care for our children and we especially need foster homes willing to accept sibling groups and children ages 6 to 18.

There will be service providers and community resources to talk with you one-on-one to answer all of your questions about fostering and other ways you can help our children. You’ll be able to meet with folks from DHS, Christians 4 Kids, Paragould Children’s Homes, and the Greene County Baptist Association.

Not sure you want to foster? We also have volunteer and mentorship opportunities. In other words, if you want to help children in need, we have easy but meaningful ways for you to get involved and help make a difference.

Drop in anytime between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday and learn how you can help. For more questions about fostering children, please contact Greene County DHS at 870-236-8723 or visit our website at www.fosterarkansas.org.

And remember, helping the kids in your area will make this A Better Region 8.

- Keith Metz, Arkansas Department of Human Services

