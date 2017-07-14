New Details: Police say couple committed sex acts in public, recorded them

Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.

Leslie Lanae Sessions, 30, of Trumann and Derek W. Calloway, 36, appeared before Craighead County District Judge Thomas Fowler who found probable cause to charge them and set their bond at $5,000 cash or surety.

According to court documents, Calloway is charged with three counts of public display of hard-core sexual conduct, obscene films, and promoting an obscene performance.

Sessions is charged with eight counts of public display of hard-core sexual conduct, and three counts each of obscene films and promoting an obscene performance.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department news release, investigators received information that Sessions was committing sex acts in public places while Calloway was recording the sex acts.

Police believe the incidents happened inside a Jonesboro restaurant, in the parking lot of a home improvement store, at Craighead Forest Park, and at the Arkansas Nature Center.

Investigators said the couple promoted the videos on various social media sites.

The couple was arrested at a home in Trumann where police also seized items of potential evidence.

If convicted, Calloway and Sessions could each face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each count.

Both suspects are due back in court on Aug. 29.

