Scattered, covered, "miced?" Inspectors find rodent activity at Waffle House

Many Waffle House customers like their hash browns scattered, smothered and covered.

However, few prefer them “miced.”

But, that’s what Craighead County health inspectors reported finding at a Jonesboro Waffle House during a recent inspection.

Acting on a customer’s complaint, the report stated the inspector found evidence of mice under the cook line.

That’s not all inspectors found during the week ending Friday, July 14:

