New life planned for old Black Rock school buildings

A Lawrence County school will soon expand their services after purchasing several buildings in a neighboring town.

The Lawrence County Cooperative School, Inc. in Portia currently serves around 60 clients from preschoolers to adults.

Their students have special needs or disabilities.

The school recently bought several of the old Black Rock school buildings from the Lawrence County School District.

The buildings have been empty since 2014 when all of the Black Rock students began attending school in Walnut Ridge. The school districts consolidated in 2006.

School Board President Alex Latham said the board decided to purchase the Black Rock facility largely because it has a gym and multipurpose room, which they were already planning to build in the future.

“The board looked at it from the standpoint that it’s going to cost us a lot more money to build one on-site there,” Latham said. “And this is really nice.”

He describes the purchase as a win-win situation.

“We feel like we’re going to be a plus for the community because you know when the schools leave the community they kindly die out, but the church is here and the city has purchased some of these other buildings are doing some things and we just feel like we will be an asset to the community,” Latham said.

He said they mainly try to teach their clients life skills so that they can learn to be as independent as possible.

They also receive several different types of therapy while at the school.

