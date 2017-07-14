CASA recruiting more volunteers in Clay County

Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA is now focusing on recruiting more volunteers in Clay County.

The organization is sending a recruiter all over the area to enlist more volunteers.

According to CASA's Executive Director Jeremy Biggs, there are 36 foster children in the county.

The organization had only one volunteer last year, and now they have a total of three.

He said one of the three was recently sworn in and he hopes that person is the first of many.

Biggs says volunteering requires commitment and certain qualities.

"We want our volunteers to be thorough, great investigators, and have a heart for the kids," Biggs said. "Be a mentor, be a tutor, be somebody they can count on and trust on to speak up for their best interests."

Biggs said a recruiter will be visiting parts of the county including area churches to look for more volunteers.

"The average commitment for a volunteer advocate for CASA is 18 weeks," he said. "We want them to be committed to that case, because this child may be in the foster care system for 6, 9, 18, 12 months.

Biggs says those interested in volunteering can visit the organization's website for more information.

