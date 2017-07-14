Courthouse repairs move forward with grant money

More upgrades are planned for the Lawrence County Courthouse after the county was awarded a large grant.

Judge John Thomison said Lawrence County has received $190,000 in grants over the past couple of months.

“We were fortunate enough to receive a $40,000 rural development grant where we can work on some drainage issues on some roads,” Thomison said.

The other $150,000 will be used for roof improvements at the courthouse.

That grant is from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

“I’m extremely proud that we did the necessary work and got back involved and were approved for that one,” Thomison said.

It will pay for the second part of a five-phase project to fix the roof, something Thomison is thankful to be moving forward on.

“A 1964 building, a flat roof, so we’ll be making some adjustments,” he said. “We’re extremely pleased to be in line for this. We’ve had issues in the past, and it’s occupied a lot of my time, so really looking forward to getting some new roof.”

The first phase of the project fixed the raised roof over the courtroom.

The second part will repair the section over all of the county offices.

Thomison said the work should begin before this winter, and as soon as this part is done, he will begin looking for grant money to finish the next three phases.

