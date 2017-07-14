Power outages, minor damage reported as storms hit Region 8

Tree down on Brighton Street in Paragould

Water over the road on Carroll Road (Source: Region 8 News Viewer via See It. Snap It. Send It.)

As strong storms move through Region 8, some areas dealt with power outages Friday night.

According to Entergy Arkansas's outage map, the entire town of Rector was out of power. The outage extended south toward Marmaduke and north toward Piggott.

Entergy did not list a specific cause of the outage.

Meanwhile, the city of Paragould is reporting minor damage. The city told Region 8 News they've received around 40 calls of reported power outages.

A tree and power lines were down over Brighton Street, as shown by pictures sent to Region 8 News.

Water also covered some roads near the Walmart in Paragould.

