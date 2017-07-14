Organization raises money for transportation

A community fish fry was held in Newport Friday night to support IMAD, an organization supporting youth in the area.

IMAD, which stands for I’m Making a Difference, provides physical activities, reading and tutoring programs, and other educational curricula for children.

This is the first year for their summer youth program, and while they have taken short trips with just a few students in their current van, they want to do more.

‘We’re getting ready to go to Little Rock to the Clinton library, to the mosaic temple, to the Big Dam Bridge,” IMAD Founder Phillip Brown said.

Brown said they need more reliable mode transportation, so the money from Friday’s fundraiser will go towards buying a second van.

“To be able to get outside their element, to be able to interact with other people and other places is really good for them,” Brown said. “This whole summer program is to start to grow our children, grow our youth to be able to get them ready and prepared for high school and the workforce.”

