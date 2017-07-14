TAPS and Trumann police looking to find solution

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A FEMA information center in Lawrence County and Randolph County closed Friday.
A FEMA information center in Lawrence County and Randolph County closed Friday.
A rapper arrested in Alabama after a shooting that injured more than two dozen people is Arkansas is being returned there to face charges in another shooting.
A rapper arrested in Alabama after a shooting that injured more than two dozen people is Arkansas is being returned there to face charges in another shooting.
Thursday, the Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers announced on their Facebook page that they were splitting from the Trumann pound.
Thursday, the Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers announced on their Facebook page that they were splitting from the Trumann pound.
A community fish fry was held in Newport Friday night to support IMAD, an organization supporting youth in the area.
A community fish fry was held in Newport Friday night to support IMAD, an organization supporting youth in the area.
CASA is now focusing on recruiting more volunteers in Clay County.
CASA is now focusing on recruiting more volunteers in Clay County.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.