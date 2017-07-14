Allen, Ragnow Named Preseason All-SEC

HOOVER, Ala. – Senior offensive captains center Frank Ragnow and quarterback Austin Allen were named preseason All-SEC on Friday, as voted on by the media at SEC Football Media Days.

A first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus (PFF) in 2016, Ragnow led the way on the first team, while Allen, the SEC’s total passing yardage leader from last season, earned a spot on the third team.

Ragnow has made 26 straight starts heading into his senior campaign with 14 at right guard and 12 at center. In addition to All-America honors, he was named the nation’s best offensive lineman and best run blocker by PFF last season. The Victoria, Minnesota, product was part of an offensive line that blocked for 428.4 yards of total offense per game and helped the offense log both 200 yards passing and rushing in the same game five times. He cleared paths for running back Rawleigh Williams III, who captured the SEC regular-season rushing title and finished with 1,360 yards, and provided time for Allen to throw for an SEC-best 3,430 yards.

The Rimington Trophy candidate also boasts spots on several preseason All-America teams, including earning first-team honors from Athlon Sports and Lindy’s Sports as well as second-team status from Sporting News. He’s also a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Ready for his second season at the helm of the Razorbacks’ offense, Allen enters 2017 as a Maxwell Award candidate after an impressive 2016 that saw him top the SEC in both total passing yardage (3,430) and passing yardage in conference play (2,291). He also threw 25 touchdown passes, which ranked second in the conference, completed 61.1 percent of his passes (245 of 401) and boasted a 146.04 passer rating.

His 3,430 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes each ranked fifth in single-season school history. Of his 25 touchdown passes, 19 came inside the red zone, which led the SEC and tied for 10th in the FBS. The Fayetteville product threw multiple touchdown passes in nine games and became the first quarterback in school history and one of just four in the SEC since 2000 to throw multiple touchdown passes in each of the first seven games of a season.

Arkansas was also picked to finish fourth in the SEC Western Division.