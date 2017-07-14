Thorpe Award Names Clifton to Preseason Watch List

JONESBORO, Ark. (7/14/17) – Arkansas State junior defensive back Justin Clifton has been named to the 2017 Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, presented annually to the nation’s best defensive back.

Clifton was a Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference for the Red Wolves in 2016 where he recorded a career-high 87 tackles, the second most on the team. He ranked 20th in the Sun Belt in tackles with 6.7 per game and finished the year with a career-best eight tackles for loss. He had two interceptions, both against Troy as A-State defeated the nationally-ranked Trojans. He also added five pass-breakups throughout the year, while his seven passes defended tied for the 14th most in the league.

The Tupelo, Miss., native recorded double-figure tackles in three games, including a career-high 12 against Central Arkansas. He was responsible for at least four tackles in each of the 13 games he appeared in and had six or more in seven outings.

