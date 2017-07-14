Veterans claim exposure to herbicide will lead to their death

A group of Vietnam veterans, suffering from chronic diseases, believes exposure to herbicides like Agent Orange is killing them.

According to Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, the veterans said since they served in Thailand, veteran affairs denied them benefits.

They said troops who served in Vietnam are presumed to have been exposed to the herbicides used to knock down jungle growth. Those herbicides are linked to a list of diseases.

The VA has admitted to the use of herbicides in Thailand, but only on a specified list of air force bases, and only on the perimeter of military installations.

That is something that Bill Rhodes and four other vets can not come to grips with.

They believe they have documentation showing they and their fellow troops were exposed to herbicides linked to diseases they have, despite denials by the VA.

One veteran wrote a letter saying he sprayed herbicides on a base in Thailand and believes everyone who served there was exposed to Agent Orange.

Even with the evidence the vets have compiled, it hasn’t been enough.

They say many Thai vets have successfully argued their cases up to the veterans board of appeals and much more are caught in an appeals backlog that lasts years.

