Man arrested in Kennett homicide case

A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection to a Kennett homicide case.

According to Kennett police, the man was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence.

His name has not been released yet.

This is in connection to a body found in a home Friday night.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the body was found around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 400-block of Shady Lane.

The post states a citizen stopped an officer and informed them of a deceased person on the couch.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Akeem D. Nelson, was pronounced dead by the Dunklin County Coroner.

Kennett police, Dunklin County Sheriff's Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are still investigating the case but police say no other arrests are expected.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the Kennett Police Dept. at (573) 888-4622.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android