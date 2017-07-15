Police investigating dead body found in residence

Kennett police are investigating the discovery of a dead body found in a residence.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 at the 400-block of Shady Lane.

The post states a citizen stopped an officer and informed them of a deceased person on the couch.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Akeem D. Nelson was pronounced dead by the Dunklin County Coroner.

Kennett police, Dunklin County Sheriff's Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the Kennett Police Dept. at (573) 888-4622.

