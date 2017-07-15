Suspect's name released in Kennett murder case

A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection to a Kennett murder case.

According to Kennett police, Andre Lamont Oliver was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the body was found around 11:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 400-block of Shady Lane.

The post states a citizen stopped an officer and informed them of a deceased person on the couch.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Akeem D. Nelson, was pronounced dead by the Dunklin County coroner.

One man says he's the victim's cousin and lives just feet away from where the crime occurred.

"None of that really goes on in Kennett," said Tracy Hawkins. "This neighborhood's pretty quiet, I was shocked to hear about it."

Hawkins said he was heartbroken to hear that his cousin was found dead in the home.

Kennett police, Dunklin County Sheriff's Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are still investigating the case but police say no other arrests are expected.

