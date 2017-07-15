Event aimed at filling need for foster homes

With 170 foster children living in the Greene County area and only 40 foster homes currently open, an event was held to recruit more foster parents in Paragould.

Fishing for Fosters was held at the Paragould Community Center Saturday, raising awareness about the need for more foster families.

According to those hosting the event, they are hoping to recruit more local foster parents so kids can remain in their hometown when taken into the Department of Human Services' custody.

"We try very hard to keep children in their home county so that they are close to their families when they get to visit, it's important that they're close,” said Kandi Tarpley, Greene County Foster Care Unit supervisor.

Tarpley added that there is a large need for foster homes for older children, specifically ages 8 to 16.

Several groups including CASA, Christians for Kids and the local children’s home attended the event.

