Baseball tournament brings revenue to town

As the Southwest Regional Tournament continues at the Francis Bland Ball Park, so does the economic impact it has on Paragould.

Many out of town visitors will reside in the city over the next several days for the qualifying tournament of the Cal Ripken World Series in August.

It has been over 10 years since the town hosted the tournament, which ball park representatives say is a great revenue boost.

"Just coaches and kids alone from out of the state of Arkansas is probably 80 to 100 kids and coaches,” said Kim Bailey, park board member. “We had a banquet the other night and I think at that banquet we had about 350 people."

Teams from six states will compete in the tournament including Texas, Alabama, and Arkansas.

The games will continue through July 18.

