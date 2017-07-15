At 10: Victim's family member reacts to murder - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Victim's family member reacts to murder

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, hear from the cousin of a Kennett murder victim. He came home to the chaotic scene last night, shocked to find out his family member was killed. 

Plus, it's going to be another hot week, but what about tomorrow? Rachel has a look at the latest forecast at 10. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Baseball tournament brings revenue to town

    Baseball tournament brings revenue to town

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:13:43 GMT
    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:25:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    As the Southwest Regional Tournament continues at the Francis Bland Ball Park, so does the economic impact it has on Paragould.

    As the Southwest Regional Tournament continues at the Francis Bland Ball Park, so does the economic impact it has on Paragould.

  • Event aimed at filling need for foster homes

    Event aimed at filling need for foster homes

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:52:45 GMT
    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:18:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With 170 foster children living in the Greene County area and only 40 foster homes currently open, an event was held to recruit more foster parents in Paragould.

    With 170 foster children living in the Greene County area and only 40 foster homes currently open, an event was held to recruit more foster parents in Paragould.

  • Man arrested in Kennett homicide case

    Man arrested in Kennett homicide case

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-15 14:51:49 GMT
    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:55:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection to a Kennett homicide case. 

    A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection to a Kennett homicide case. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly