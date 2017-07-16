Lynn shuts down Pirates as Cardinals cruise 4-0

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Lance Lynn worked 6 1/3 innings and added a rare run-scoring double at the plate as the St. Louis Cardinals cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Saturday night.
Lynn (8-6) allowed eight hits and struck out three without issuing a walk to win his second straight start. Lynn hasn't allowed a run in his last 13 1/3 innings of work.
Tommy Pham had three hits and an RBI for St. Louis. Matt Carpenter went 2 for 4 with an RBI as the Cardinals sent the Pirates to just their second loss in the last eight games.
Jameson Taillon (5-3) lost for the first time in nearly a month. The Cardinals pecked away at Taillon for four runs in five innings. Taillon struck out five but tied a season high by allowing eight hits.
Francisco Cervelli went 2 for 4 with a double for Pirates. Pittsburgh left nine runners on base and went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.
