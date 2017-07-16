ASP: One dead in accident

An Independence County man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 25 near Locust Grove, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Ronnie Brackett of Locust Grove was going south in a 2008 GMC truck on Highway 25 around 2 a.m. Saturday, when the accident happened. According to the report, the vehicle went off the edge of the road, overcorrected, lost control and left the roadway.

From there, the truck struck a telephone pole and overturned several times, ASP noted.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android