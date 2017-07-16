ASP: One dead in accident - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ASP: One dead in accident

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

An Independence County man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 25 near Locust Grove, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. 

Ronnie Brackett of Locust Grove was going south in a 2008 GMC truck on Highway 25 around 2 a.m. Saturday, when the accident happened. According to the report, the vehicle went off the edge of the road, overcorrected, lost control and left the roadway.

From there, the truck struck a telephone pole and overturned several times, ASP noted.  

