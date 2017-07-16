Fatal shooting of man under investigation in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Police in Hot Springs say a 37-year-old man is dead following an early-morning shooting.

Little Rock television station KATV reports that Timothy Martin of Hot Springs was killed in the Sunday morning shooting.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire at a nightclub in downtown Hot Springs shortly after 1 a.m. Officers say they found Martin dead in a car in the parking lot of the nightclub.

Investigators say they are interviewing witnesses but have no suspects in the case. The shooting remains under investigation.

Information from: KATV-TV, http://www.katv.com/

