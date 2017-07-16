Frazier's 9th-inning single gives Pirates 4-3 win over Cards

By ALAN SAUNDERS

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.

Francisco Cervelli reached on an infield single leading off the ninth against Brett Cecil (1-3), and Jordy Mercer's one-out double scored pinch-runner Josh Harrison with the tying run. Jose Osuna grounded out, David Freese was intentionally walked and Frazier lined a single to center.

Pittsburgh took two of three against an NL Central rival, winning Friday on Josh Bell's three-run homer in the ninth off Seung Hwan Oh. Bell and Frazier both got their first walkoff hits in the big leagues.

Wade LeBlance (4-2) pitched a hitless ninth.

Yadier Molina had put St. Louis ahead 3-2 with an eighth inning home run, the first allowed by Juan Nicasio this year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.