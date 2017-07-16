Traveling fallen veterans memorial stops in Walnut Ridge

The Arkansas Run for the Fallen Memorial was set up Sunday in Walnut Ridge.

Five veterans were among those who helped to set up the memorial in Stewart Park.

The 141 flags and pictures of fallen veterans will be on display in the park until July 22.

"It's for the fallen that are residents, or were residents of the state of Arkansas," said veteran Allen Blackwell. "People that served in the military and gave their lives between now and back to 9/11."

The traveling memorial stops in multiple locations across the state and this is not the first time it's been in Walnut Ridge.

Blackwell said he volunteered to help with the setup because the memorial has a special place in his heart.

"I'm a military veteran and I've always had respect for the veterans, police officers, and those who are willing to do what most won't," he said. "Sacrifice their lives so that the rest of us can live the free life that we have."

