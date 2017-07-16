Crews respond to fire at factory - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews respond to fire at factory

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Jonesboro factory Sunday evening. 

That fire happened at Frito Lay, 2810 Quality Way. 

According to dispatch, they received a report of a "large fire" near the back of the building. 

A representative with the company told Region 8 News all employees made it out safely and were accounted for. 

They were unable to provide any more information. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll

    Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-07-12 18:40:45 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 6:46 AM EDT2017-07-17 10:46:14 GMT
    Cookie Monster does not endorse the use of cocaine. (Source: MCSO Florida Keys)Cookie Monster does not endorse the use of cocaine. (Source: MCSO Florida Keys)

    A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.

    A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.

  • Gas prices decline across the U.S., except AR

    Gas prices decline across the U.S., except AR

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:56 AM EDT2017-07-17 09:56:06 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 6:31 AM EDT2017-07-17 10:31:27 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Gas prices in Arkansas are rising slightly, which differs it from the national average where it keeps going down.

    Gas prices in Arkansas are rising slightly, which differs it from the national average where it keeps going down.

  • Crews respond to fire at factory

    Crews respond to fire at factory

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:46:53 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 6:26 AM EDT2017-07-17 10:26:19 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Jonesboro factory Sunday evening. 

    Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Jonesboro factory Sunday evening. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly