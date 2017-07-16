Crews responding to fire at factory - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a Jonesboro factory. 

Firefighters are headed to that fire at Frito Lay, 2810 Quality Way. 

Dispatch received a report of a "large fire" near the back of the building. 

We have a Region 8 News crews headed to the scene. 

