JFD: Factory fire started in waste storage

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Jonesboro factory Sunday evening.

The fire happened at Frito Lay, 2810 Quality Way.

Dispatchers received a report of a "large fire" near the back of the building.

Assistant Jonesboro Fire Chief Alan Dunn told Region 8 News the fire started in a trailer used for waste storage.

Dunn said a roll-up door was damaged in the fire.

A representative with the company told Region 8 News all employees made it out safely and were accounted for.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

