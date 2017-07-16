JFD: Factory fire started in waste storage - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JFD: Factory fire started in waste storage

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Jonesboro factory Sunday evening. 

The fire happened at Frito Lay, 2810 Quality Way.

Dispatchers received a report of a "large fire" near the back of the building. 

Assistant Jonesboro Fire Chief Alan Dunn told Region 8 News the fire started in a trailer used for waste storage.

Dunn said a roll-up door was damaged in the fire.

A representative with the company told Region 8 News all employees made it out safely and were accounted for. 

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • JFD: Factory fire started in waste storage

    JFD: Factory fire started in waste storage

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:46:53 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-07-17 14:42:33 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Jonesboro factory Sunday evening. 

    Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Jonesboro factory Sunday evening. 

  • 1 man killed, 1 injured in AR crash

    1 man killed, 1 injured in AR crash

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-07-17 12:48:20 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-07-17 13:00:10 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One man was killed while another was sent to a hospital after a weekend crash.

    One man was killed while another was sent to a hospital after a weekend crash.

  • Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll

    Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-07-12 18:40:45 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 6:46 AM EDT2017-07-17 10:46:14 GMT
    Cookie Monster does not endorse the use of cocaine. (Source: MCSO Florida Keys)Cookie Monster does not endorse the use of cocaine. (Source: MCSO Florida Keys)

    A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.

    A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.

    •   
Powered by Frankly