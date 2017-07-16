JPD: Mother, baby uninjured in rollover

A mother and her baby found themselves in a scary situation after a Saturday evening crash left their car upside down in a ditch.

Jonesboro police responded to the crash around 7 p.m.

According to JPD, the mother was driving westbound on Highland Drive near Dara Drive when another vehicle turning left from the turning lane grazed her car.

That’s when the mother swerved out of the way and overturned in a ditch in an attempt to avoid the crash.

Police say the mother and her baby both made it out safely.

The driver in the other car was not injured.

