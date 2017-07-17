Gas prices decline across the U.S., except AR

Gas prices in Arkansas are rising slightly, which differs it from the national average where it keeps going down.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey, prices in Arkansas have risen .4 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $2 per gallon across the state on Sunday.

That’s unlike the national average, which shows it has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.24 per gallon.

In Arkansas, the price rose about 3.5 cents per gallon from the average last year, but it dropped 4.5 cents per gallon than the price a month ago.

GasBuddy also provided historical data about prices on July 17 in the last 5 years in Arkansas. It shows the prices have gone up and down with no significant trend.

