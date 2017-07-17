1 man killed, 1 injured in AR crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

1 man killed, 1 injured in AR crash

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

One man was killed while another was sent to a hospital after a weekend crash.

Jacob Dorado, 37, of Quitman died following the crash Saturday night in Guy, according to Arkansas State Police.

ASP stated Dorado was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado south on Mill Bridge Road when the truck entered a left-hand curve and lost control.

It entered the northbound traffic lane, left the road on the east side, and overturned. The truck landed on its top on the west side of the road, ASP stated.

A passenger, 50-year-old Nicholas Dorado of Quitman, was injured and taken to a Conway hospital.

According to ASP, the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • JFD: Factory fire started in waste storage

    JFD: Factory fire started in waste storage

    Sunday, July 16 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-16 23:46:53 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-07-17 14:42:33 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Jonesboro factory Sunday evening. 

    Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Jonesboro factory Sunday evening. 

  • 1 man killed, 1 injured in AR crash

    1 man killed, 1 injured in AR crash

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-07-17 12:48:20 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-07-17 13:00:10 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One man was killed while another was sent to a hospital after a weekend crash.

    One man was killed while another was sent to a hospital after a weekend crash.

  • Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll

    Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-07-12 18:40:45 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 6:46 AM EDT2017-07-17 10:46:14 GMT
    Cookie Monster does not endorse the use of cocaine. (Source: MCSO Florida Keys)Cookie Monster does not endorse the use of cocaine. (Source: MCSO Florida Keys)

    A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.

    A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.

    •   
Powered by Frankly