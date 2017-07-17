1 man killed, 1 injured in AR crash

One man was killed while another was sent to a hospital after a weekend crash.

Jacob Dorado, 37, of Quitman died following the crash Saturday night in Guy, according to Arkansas State Police.

ASP stated Dorado was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado south on Mill Bridge Road when the truck entered a left-hand curve and lost control.

It entered the northbound traffic lane, left the road on the east side, and overturned. The truck landed on its top on the west side of the road, ASP stated.

A passenger, 50-year-old Nicholas Dorado of Quitman, was injured and taken to a Conway hospital.

According to ASP, the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android