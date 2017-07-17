Sheriff reports third drowning in AR river

A Louisiana man is the third drowning victim of an Arkansas river this year, according to a local sheriff.

In a news release Monday, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown stated Raymond Myers of Lake Charles died on July 13.

Brown's deputies were called to a possible drowning on the Little Red River below Heber Springs.

A witness told authorities he heard a female yell for help and saw two people floating in the river. The same witness was able to assist both people to a nearby boat dock.

The group began CPR on Myers at the dock, but it was unsuccessful. Brown stated the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Brown, this is the third drowning total for the year on the Little Red River.

The sheriff urges caution on the river, "especially when the dam is generating."

Here are some tips the sheriff's office provided when you're in or near the river:

Tell someone when you are leaving, where you are going, and what time you should be back

Wear a life jacket

Take sufficient supplies

